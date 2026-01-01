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    Standard Water Squeegee hygienic Areas 55 cm | Kärcher

    White squeegee with a flat blade and handle attachment, viewed from the front against a plain white background.

    Standard Water Squeegee hygienic Areas 55 cm

    Part number: 3.345-380.0

    White water squeegee made of plastic and foam rubber specially developed for hygiene-sensitive areas. 55 cm wide.
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