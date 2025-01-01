Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaner with grey and black design, featuring a transparent dust container and yellow accents.

    STICK VACUUM CLEANER LVS 1/2 Bp

    Part number: 1.394-112.0

    • Cordless, thorough cleaning performance on textile surfaces and hard floors
    • Cyclone filter technology: consistently high suction power
