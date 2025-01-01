STICK VACUUM CLEANER LVS 1/2 Bp

The powerful LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner offers excellent suction power. It features a crevice nozzle and an active floor nozzle for thorough cleaning of all floor types and textile surfaces. The Kärcher cyclone filter technology keeps suction power consistently high. Thanks to its compact cordless design and its manoeuvrability and versatility, it is ideal for the hotel, catering, retail and building cleaning industries – perfect for spot cleaning and also suitable for stairs due to its unrestricted freedom of movement. The integrated HEPA 13 filter meets the highest standards of hygiene. The LVS 1/2 Bp is easy to operate: the suction power can be adjusted in three stages, and in just a few simple steps, the cylinder vacuum cleaner becomes a handheld vacuum cleaner for upholstery and different surfaces. The waste container does not require any filter bags, saves costs and can be emptied hygienically. Thanks to the powerful Kärcher 36-volt rechargeable batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. Note: the battery and quick charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately.

Professional quality: particularly robust and durable Unique cyclone filter technology for consistently high suction power. Brushless EC motor for a long service life and high wear resistance. Innovative and time-saving: easy-to-maintain filter system. Excellent cleaning performance Needs-based cleaning: three different cleaning modes to choose from. Effectively removes dust and dirt from all surfaces. Perfect for spot cleaning. Unrestricted freedom of movement and long battery operation thanks to the 36 V battery. Highly effective HEPA-13 filter For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles. Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. Flexible cleaning: three operating modes to choose from Power mode, standard mode or eco!efficiency mode. Select the suction power according to the cleaning purpose. eco!efficiency mode: sustainable and increases the battery runtime. Practical waste container No filter bags required: sustainable and reduces unnecessary costs. Can be emptied quickly and easily without coming into direct contact with dirt. Transparent container means the filling level is visible at all times. Suitable for numerous uses Suitable for different floor coverings and surfaces. Can be used flexibly as a handheld or cylinder vacuum cleaner. Also ideal for cleaning stairs. Wall mount Space saving and easy to store. Safe storage of the vacuum cleaner. Always ready to hand. FlexoMate bracket Space saving and easy to store. Safe storage of the vacuum cleaner. Always ready to hand. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries. Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself. Replacing the battery is quick and easy.