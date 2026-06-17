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    Suction bar complete replacement BR 40/1, 435 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher floor squeegee attachment with blue rubber blade, angled view on white background.

    Suction bar complete replacement BR 40/1, 435 mm, straight

    Part number: 4.777-097.0

    Straight squeegee, suitable for all common floors. Length 435 mm.
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