Suction bar complete replacement BR 40/1, 435 mm, straight | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.777-097.0Straight squeegee, suitable for all common floors. Length 435 mm.
Length (mm)
435
Quantity per Unit (Piece(s))
2
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
blue
Design
straight
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com