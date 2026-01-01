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    Suction brush DN35 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum brush attachment with bristles, angled design, on a white background.

    Suction brush DN35

    Part number: 6.903-862.0

    Rotatable suction brush (DN 35) with high-quality synthetic hair bristles. Dimensions of the brush attachment: 70 × 45 mm. 
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