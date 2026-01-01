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    Suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled grey hose with black and yellow connectors at each end, designed for Kärcher equipment.

    Suction hose

    Part number: 2.889-134.0

    The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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