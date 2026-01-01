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    Suction tube DN35 | Kärcher

    Chrome extension tube with black end cap, designed for Kärcher vacuum cleaners, placed on a white background.

    Suction tube DN35

    Part number: 6.900-514.0

    The suction tube made of chrome-plated steel (DN 35, 505 mm long) is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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