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    Sweeping Kit 15 L | Kärcher

    Grey wheeled bin with a turquoise lid and a foldable handle, designed for easy transport.

    Sweeping Kit 15 L

    Part number: 9.212-037.0

    Industrial bin with wheels and ergonomic handle for outdoor use, capacity 15 L.
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