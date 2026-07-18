Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 HEPA Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

The T 10/1 HEPA dry vacuum cleaner impresses with features such as ultra-quiet operation, sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in areas where hygiene is of great importance. It is made of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, meaning that resources are conserved and energy requirements reduced during the manufacturing process. As the T 10/1 HEPA achieves its outstanding suction power at just 52 dB(A) and therefore operates ultra-quietly, it is ideally suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. The convenient, foldable carrying handle of the compact machine enables ergonomic transport. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable. The vacuum cleaner has a capacity of 10 litres. The T 10/1 HEPA is highly robust and durable, as are its chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle supplied can be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner itself thanks to the integrated accessory storage.

Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions. Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%. Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A) Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage. Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy. Plug-in power cord Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly. Avoids or reduces service costs. Manual cable storage The power cable can be stored in no time. Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds. The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up. Low weight Effortless transport, even with one hand. Easy to carry over steps and stairs. User-friendly operating concept Large on/off button. Quick and easy operation by foot or hand. Practical parking position for neat storage. Permanent main filter basket Durable, robust and sustainable. Made from fleece. Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable. Integrated accessory storage The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head. Space-saving storage, always readily available. Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.