T-Beam Light MultiLink 25 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-004.0
Working width (cm)
25
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Length (mm)
250
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
250 x 150 x 30
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas