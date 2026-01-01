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    T-Beam Light MultiLink 25 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher window vac with honeycomb design, centred on a white background.

    T-Beam Light MultiLink 25 cm

    Part number: 9.212-004.0

    • Low weight
    • 25 cm, compatible with LAMPO system
    • 100% PP
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