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    Telescopic lance 3 x 200 cm | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with turquoise grips and a threaded tip, isolated on a white background.

    Telescopic lance 3 x 200 cm

    Part number: 3.345-629.0

    Kärcher telescopic lance, 3 × 200 cm long. For safe working at great heights directly from the ground without the need for a ladder.
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