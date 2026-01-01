Telescopic lance 400 x 400 x 300 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 3.345-081.0
Handle length (m)
11
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
2.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
11000 x 21 x 21
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas