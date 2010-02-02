Telescopic lance TL 10 C | Kärcher

Apart from diverse fields of application with high or low pressure for cleaning windows, facades and solar panels, the telescopic lance TL 10 C also makes possible vacuuming applications such as vacuuming dust on pipes. Comprising high-quality carbon fibre and thanks to practical quick-release fasteners and the tool-free adjustable clamping force for a reach of up to 10 m, the TL 10 C impresses with maximum rigidity and minimum weight. The integrated anti-twist device, as well as the rotatable base, ensure even safer and more ergonomic working. The base also has a hook for the safe attachment of a carrying strap.

Multifunctional use For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes. Maximum ergonomics Anti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working. Very user-friendly Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame. Maximum safety Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly. Non-electroconductive base-lance element.