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    Telescopic lance TL 10 C | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with multiple adjustable sections and yellow clips, designed for cleaning equipment attachment.

    Telescopic lance TL 10 C

    Part number: 4.762-612.0

    Carbon fibre telescopic lance TL 10 C. With up to 10 m reach and practical quick-release fasteners. Multifunctional use for cleaning facades, windows or solar panels.
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