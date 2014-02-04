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    Telescopic lance TL 14 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with multiple adjustable sections and yellow clips, set against a white background.

    Telescopic lance TL 14 C

    Part number: 4.762-613.0

    Maximum rigidity with minimum weight: telescopic lance TL 14 C made from carbon fibre. Enormous reach of 14 m, multifunctional use and easy to use thanks to quick-release fasteners.
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