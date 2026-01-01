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    Telescopic lance TL 7 H | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with yellow adjustment clips, designed for extending reach, isolated on a white background.

    Telescopic lance TL 7 H

    Part number: 4.762-610.0

    Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fibre mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 7 m reach.
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