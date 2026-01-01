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    Thermo Wax CP 945 | Kärcher

    Kärcher VehiclePro CP 945 container with label showing a car bonnet, 11-litre capacity, made in Germany.

    Thermo Wax CP 945

    Part number: 6.295-521.0

    This thermo-wax concentrate produces a water-repellent, durable coating with a high-gloss effect. With a high natural carnauba wax content.
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