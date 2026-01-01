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    Top Care CP 950 | Kärcher

    Large orange container with Kärcher VehiclePro CP 950 label, featuring cleaning solution details.

    Top Care CP 950

    Part number: 6.295-523.0

    The top care supports drying, is suitable for all water hardnesses, enables water to be wiped down over a large area and dries to a shiny finish without streaks or stains.
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