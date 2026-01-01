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    Trolley Hotel Premium I | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with multiple shelves, black and white design, four wheels, and a handle for easy manoeuvrability.

    Trolley Hotel Premium I

    Part number: 6.999-224.0

    • 6–8 rooms
    • Compact version with foldable 125-litre waste module
    • 4 × swivel wheels with a diameter of 125 mm
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