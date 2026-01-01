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    Underbody lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with a wheel, featuring a curved metal tube and grey connectors at both ends.

    Underbody lance

    Part number: 4.112-032.0

    Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.
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