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    VehiclePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 | Kärcher

    Blue barrel with a Kärcher RM 838 label, featuring images of vehicles and cleaning instructions.

    VehiclePro Foam Cleaner RM 838

    Part number: 6.295-839.0

    The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 is for contactless vehicle washing which effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
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