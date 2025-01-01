Shop Spring Deals!

    Large container of Kärcher RM 838 cleaning solution with label showing product details and images of cars.

    VehiclePro Foam Cleaner RM 838

    Part number: 6.295-838.0

    The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 is for contactless vehicle washing which effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
    Make an enquiry