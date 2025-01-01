VehiclePro Foam Cleaner RM 838

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-838.0The alkaline Foam Cleaner RM 838 is for contactless vehicle washing which effortlessly removes heavy oil and grease stains, insect residues and road dirt and is gentle on paintwork.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
