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    VehiclePro Foam Polish RM 837 | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher RM 837 detergent container with label, featuring product details and a black and white image.

    VehiclePro Foam Polish RM 837

    Part number: 6.295-779.0

    Foam polish with lotus blossom extract for a clearly visible, shiny and long-lasting preservative with repair effect and lasting protection of the paintwork against environmental influences.
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