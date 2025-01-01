VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-432.0For use in vehicle wash systems: The liquid gloss dryer forms a nanostructured layer and thus ensures an excellent drying result.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
4
Weight (kg)
19.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 230 x 420
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
