    Kärcher VehiclePro RM 832 Classic container with blue liquid, featuring product label and white cap.

    VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-432.0

    For use in vehicle wash systems: The liquid gloss dryer forms a nanostructured layer and thus ensures an excellent drying result.
