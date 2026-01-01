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    VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher RM 820 Classic detergent container with label detailing product information.

    VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-428.0

    Care wax for a high-gloss, weather-resistant and preservative layer on vehicle paintwork that protects against corrosion. Effective with all water hardnesses and VDA-compliant.
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