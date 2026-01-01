VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-452.0Acidic rim cleaner for the gentle removal of common soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or deposits of road salt.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
233.8
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas