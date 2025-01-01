Shop Spring Deals!

    Red Kärcher VehiclePro RM 800 container with label showing a car wheel being cleaned.

    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800

    Part number: 6.295-441.0

    Acidic rim cleaner for the gentle removal of common soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or deposits of road salt.
    Make an enquiry