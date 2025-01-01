VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, acidic RM 800

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-441.0Acidic rim cleaner for the gentle removal of common soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or deposits of road salt.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
0.3
Weight (kg)
22.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
23.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 250 x 410
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas