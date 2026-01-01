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    VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher barrel with a label featuring a car image, marked "VehiclePro RM 821 Classic."

    VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-084.0

    The liquid spray wax for preservation and shiny finish care for the entire vehicle. Unaffected by water quality, it provides a spotless finish even without blow drying.
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