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    Warning Sign for Door 77-134 cm | Kärcher

    White barrier with red stop sign and hand symbol, Kärcher branding at the top, suction cups on both ends.

    Warning Sign for Door 77-134 cm

    Part number: 9.212-085.0

    Signage with quick release fittings and cloth.
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