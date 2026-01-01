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    Warning Sign Universal | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher wet floor sign with slipping hazard symbol, standing upright on a white background.

    Warning Sign Universal

    Part number: 6.999-373.0

    Universally applicable warning sign with easy-to-understand pictograms on both sides to warn of the risk of slipping. For increased safety during cleaning tasks. 
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