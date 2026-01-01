Warning Sign Universal | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-373.0Universally applicable warning sign with easy-to-understand pictograms on both sides to warn of the risk of slipping. For increased safety during cleaning tasks.
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.7
Package weight (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
500 x 230
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
500 x 230 x 600
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas