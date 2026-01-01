Waste Bin with Pedal 30 L | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-363.0Pedal bin with a volume of 30 litres made from long-lasting, recyclable plastic. Suitable for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 cm. With odour-absorbing cartridge box.
Material
PP
Capacity (l)
30
Colour
white
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.6
Package weight (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
500 x 360 x 480
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
500 x 360 x 480
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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