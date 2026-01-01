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    Waste Bin with Pedal 60 L | Kärcher

    White plastic pedal bin with a domed lid, shown against a plain white background.

    Waste Bin with Pedal 60 L

    Part number: 6.999-362.0

    Pedal bin with a volume of 60 litres made from long-lasting, recyclable plastic. Suitable for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 110 cm. With odour-absorbing cartridge box.
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