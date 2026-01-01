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    Wax Spreader Mop 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey microfiber cleaning pad with teal trim and metal snaps, isolated on a white background.

    Wax Spreader Mop 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-100.0

    • Specially designed for even waxing of hard floors
    • 40 cm
    • 100% PET
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