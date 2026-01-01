Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles) | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.115-000.0Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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