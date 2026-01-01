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    Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included) | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning set with a long metal nozzle and coiled transparent hose, featuring a brass connector.

    Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)

    Part number: 4.762-022.0

    Addition of spray agent to the high pressure jet. For paint stripping, rust removal and descaling. Assembly on spray lance instead of high-pressure nozzle.Without water flow regulation
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