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    Wooden Handle for Broom PVC 140 cm D 25 mm | Kärcher

    Long wooden broom handle against a white background.

    Wooden Handle for Broom PVC 140 cm D 25 mm

    Part number: 6.999-117.0

    Raw wooden handle for industrial brooms, ø 25 mm.
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