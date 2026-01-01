WR 10 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.114-016.0In combination with hot water high-pressure cleaners our WR 10 weed remover enables fast and thorough weed removal. With 10 cm spray head and nozzle adapter.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas