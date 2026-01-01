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    WR 100 | Kärcher

    Kärcher stainless steel floor cleaner with two wheels and a handle attachment.

    WR 100

    Part number: 2.114-015.0

    Comfortable and fast weed removal: WR 100 weed remover with chassis, 100 cm wide nozzle bar and integrated nozzle adapter for use with hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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