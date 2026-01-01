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    WR 20 | Kärcher

    Chrome-plated Kärcher surface cleaner attachment with a grey handle, designed for pressure washers.

    WR 20

    Part number: 2.114-014.0

    For thorough weed removal: The WR 20 weed remover for use with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. Equipped with a 20 cm wide nozzle bar and nozzle adapter.
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