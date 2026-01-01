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    WR 50 | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two large wheels, a metal frame, and a yellow adjustment knob.

    WR 50

    Part number: 2.114-013.0

    In combination with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher, the 50 cm wide weed remover WR 50 is ideal for removing weeds. It comes with an adaptive chassis and nozzle adapter.
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