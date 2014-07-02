Angled spray lance

Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Extra long angled lance (about 1 m)
  • Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle undersides
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Rubbish bins
  • Water butts
  • Wheel housing
  • Barrels
  • Stairs
