Water filter protects pressure washer pumps against dirt particles from dirty water. Filter extends the life of the pressure washer. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
- Increases pressure washer life
Water filter
- Contents always visible.
Easy removal of dirt particles
- Washable
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
- Filtration of dirt from water