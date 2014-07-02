XH 10 QR extension hose Quick Connect rubber
High-pressure extension rubber hose for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. For K 3 to K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect adapter. Connect between trigger gun and high-pressure hose.
High-pressure extension rubber hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect adapter. 10 m extension rubber hose for greater flexibility suitable for pressure washers. Simply connect between Quick Connect gun and old high-pressure hose. Robust, high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. Extension hose for up to 180 bar pressure and temperatures up to 80 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for Kärcher K 3 to K 7 pressure washers from 2008, where the hose is connected to the gun per Quick Connect adapter.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Rubber hose with steel insert
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 115