Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

WD 1 Compact Battery Set

Need to quickly vacuum your car? No problem! Thanks to the special accessories for interior car cleaning and compact design, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform impresses with its versatility and pushes the boundaries of cleaning. A miniature powerhouse!

And for even more flexibility, the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery can also be used in other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices.

Voltage: 18 V

Container capacity: 7 l

Battery running time: 10 min*

Cartridge filter: Yes

Floor nozzle: No

* Performance per battery charge with the battery included in the set (2.5 Ah).