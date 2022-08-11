Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Limitless freedom – in the garden shed, in the car or on the patio: the versatile 18 V/36 V battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner combats any type of dirt. Whether on wet or dry dirt, the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery means that the devices are ready to use at any time – even if there is no power outlet nearby. And for even more flexibility, the batteries can also be used in other devices on the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Features
WD 1 Compact Battery – 18 V Kärcher Battery Power
WD 3 Battery (Premium) - 36 V Battery Power
Highlights
Maximum freedom of movement and immediately ready for use
Need to vacuum clean the car with no power outlet nearby? Not a problem thanks to the cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
Products
18 V Kärcher Battery Power
WD 1 Compact Battery Set
Need to quickly vacuum your car? No problem! Thanks to the special accessories for interior car cleaning and compact design, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform impresses with its versatility and pushes the boundaries of cleaning. A miniature powerhouse!
And for even more flexibility, the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery can also be used in other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices.
Voltage: 18 V
Container capacity: 7 l
Battery running time: 10 min*
Cartridge filter: Yes
Floor nozzle: No
* Performance per battery charge with the battery included in the set (2.5 Ah).
36 V Kärcher Battery Power
WD 3 Battery Set / WD 3 Battery Premium Set
More freedom of movement than ever before. The battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides cordless freedom with full functionality. Whether on wet or dry dirt – the WD 3 Battery can pick it all up.
And for even more versatility, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery can also be used in other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices.
Voltage: 36 V
Container capacity: 17 l (Premium with metal container)
Battery running time: 15 min*
Cartridge filter: Yes
Floor nozzle: Yes
* Performance per battery charge with the battery included in the set (2.5 Ah).