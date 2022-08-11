Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Limitless freedom – in the garden shed, in the car or on the patio: the versatile 18 V/36 V battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner combats any type of dirt. Whether on wet or dry dirt, the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery means that the devices are ready to use at any time – even if there is no power outlet nearby. And for even more flexibility, the batteries can also be used in other devices on the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

Features

WD 1 Compact Battery – 18 V Kärcher Battery Power

Battery vacuum cleaner
18 V exchangeable battery – compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
Compact design with practical accessory storage
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
For wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter
Also ideal for small water volumes
The battery status is shown on the LCD display at all times (Real Time Technology)
Blower function for places that are difficult to access

WD 3 Battery (Premium) - 36 V Battery Power

36 V exchangeable battery – compatible with all devices on the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
Practical accessory storage
For wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter
Extremely versatile – also for small water volumes
The battery status is shown on the LCD display at all times (Real Time Technology)
Blower function for places that are difficult to access
Special Clips floor nozzle

Highlights

Maximum freedom of movement and immediately ready for use

Need to vacuum clean the car with no power outlet nearby? Not a problem thanks to the cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

Products

18 V Kärcher Battery Power

WD 1 Compact Battery Set

Need to quickly vacuum your car? No problem! Thanks to the special accessories for interior car cleaning and compact design, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform impresses with its versatility and pushes the boundaries of cleaning. A miniature powerhouse!

And for even more flexibility, the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery can also be used in other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices.

Voltage: 18 V
Container capacity: 7 l
Battery running time: 10 min*
Cartridge filter: Yes
Floor nozzle: No

* Performance per battery charge with the battery included in the set (2.5 Ah).

36 V Kärcher Battery Power

WD 3 Battery Set / WD 3 Battery Premium Set

More freedom of movement than ever before. The battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides cordless freedom with full functionality. Whether on wet or dry dirt – the WD 3 Battery can pick it all up.

And for even more versatility, the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery can also be used in other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices.

Voltage: 36 V 
Container capacity: 17 l (Premium with metal container)
Battery running time: 15 min*
Cartridge filter: Yes
Floor nozzle: Yes

* Performance per battery charge with the battery included in the set (2.5 Ah).

Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

18 V Battery Power

You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
36 V

You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here
