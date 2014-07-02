iSolar fall protection

Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.

Certified and standard-compliant personal security system for working safely on the roof. The fall protection contains a travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, a harness, an anchoring sling for fixing the fall arrestor, as well as a practical sheet steel case for storage and transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.4
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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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