iSolar HP hose 7

High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 7. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

The high-quality and flexible high-pressure hose with rubber covering is suitable for use in combination with the iSolar TL 7. The outer layer of the hose has especially good sliding characteristics - ideal for extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 8.5
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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