Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle

Pipe cleaning nozzle with four rotating jets and inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection.

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Features and benefits
The nozzle rotates on its own axis with four side jets
  • Absolutely uniform cleaning.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses.
Compact construction style with 16 mm outer diameter
  • Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 16
Nozzle size ( ) 50
Screw thread R 1/8"
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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