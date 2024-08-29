PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 10l
For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.
With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|9
|Weight (kg)
|10.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Comprehensive protection and care for hot water high-pressure cleaners
- Effectively protects the heating coil from calcifying
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Phosphate-free
- NTA-free
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, limescale protection