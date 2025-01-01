      Higiene na viticultura

      As uvas para vinho são uma cultura especializada particularmente sensível. Portanto, na viticultura, cuidar das videiras e criar boas condições de cultivo desempenham um papel central para uma boa colheita. Isso também inclui a limpeza profissional das máquinas e infraestruturas utilizadas. Saiba mais sobre os passos ideais para a limpeza.

      Cleaning in viticulture – the key to varietal purity

      With its many different production steps, viticulture is one of the most complex challenges in agriculture. Cleanliness plays a central role in each step, as it is the key to grape homogeneity. Cleaning the machinery and the infrastructure throughout the season including during grape harvesting and processing is an essential part of the work that needs to be done. After all, only meticulous cleanliness will prevent contamination of the wines which can affect the end product greatly.

      Viticulture: Hygiene on the way to the final product

      Cleaning tanks and barrels

      In the autumn, winemakers bring in an entire year's work, which is why vineyard protection and care during the growing season and proper harvesting of specialty crops are vital. Because of this, it's important to keep harvesting equipment, such as full harvesters or vats used in hand harvesting clean during each step.

      After destemming, vinification continues in a press and then in tanks and barrels. This is a crucial step to prevent disruptive germs from thwarting the delicate fermentation and aging process. With the right tools, cleaning tanks can be completed in a matter of minutes.

      Cleaning is important throughout the year, as a wide variety of cleaning tasks arise in viticulture. For example, cellars and photovoltaic systems on the roofs of the winery must be cleaned regularly. In addition, scrubber driers and wet/dry vacuum cleaners can be used in bottling, storage, or on the shop floor. With the right tools, thorough cleaning can be achieved, contributing to the economic success of the winery.

      Cleaning tasks in viticulture

      Cleaning the yard and paths

      Vineyard care and cleaning

      Cleaning in the farm shop

      Cleaning wine barrels and stainless steel tanks

      Kärcher: Cleaning agricultural machinery and implements

      Cleaning agricultural machinery and implements

      Kärcher: Cleaning shops in the food industry

      Cleaning shops in the food industry

      Kärcher: Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels

      Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels

      Sales Guide Agriculture

      Download

      Sales Guide Cleaning Agents in Agriculture

      Download
      BACK TO OVERVIEW