In the autumn, winemakers bring in an entire year's work, which is why vineyard protection and care during the growing season and proper harvesting of specialty crops are vital. Because of this, it's important to keep harvesting equipment, such as full harvesters or vats used in hand harvesting clean during each step.

After destemming, vinification continues in a press and then in tanks and barrels. This is a crucial step to prevent disruptive germs from thwarting the delicate fermentation and aging process. With the right tools, cleaning tanks can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Cleaning is important throughout the year, as a wide variety of cleaning tasks arise in viticulture. For example, cellars and photovoltaic systems on the roofs of the winery must be cleaned regularly. In addition, scrubber driers and wet/dry vacuum cleaners can be used in bottling, storage, or on the shop floor. With the right tools, thorough cleaning can be achieved, contributing to the economic success of the winery.