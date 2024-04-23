1.5 m suction kit for 1" (25 mm) pipelines
1.5 m suction kit with ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof suction hose for connecting pumps to 1" pipelines on the suction side. Ideal for electronic booster pumps and home pumps.
Simply connect the pump directly to an indoor pipeline: with the PerfectConnect 1.5 m suction kit for 1" (25 mm) suction pipelines. The kit contains a vacuum-proof 1.5 metre suction hose with a diameter of 3/4" and G1 connection threads (33.3 mm) on both sides, as well as a connection piece for 1" suction pipelines. This kit can be extremely easily connected to the suction side of garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps for service water supply in the household. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. The Kärcher PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories also means they can be put together quickly and simply, offering highly reliable sealing for trouble-free pump operation.
Features and benefits
Vacuum-proof connection of the pump to tube wells and pipelines
- When connecting a domestic water supply pump, this hose can be used as a flexible connection on the suction side in order to achieve a connection between the pump and pipeline system that also does not transmit noise.
Connection piece for non-threaded 1" suction pipelines
- Tool-free connection of the pump to 1" pipelines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|1,5
|Thread size
|G1
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|216 x 91 x 245
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.