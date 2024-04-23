Suction pipelines with a PE pipe diameter of 1 1/4" can be attached (vacuum-proof connection) to the suction side of a pump using the connection piece. This means that, for example, water can be drained from alternative water sources, such as cisterns or wells, and used for the washing machine, to flush the toilet or to water the garden. Thanks to the G1 internal thread, commercially available suction hoses with a G1 connection thread can be used. The easy-to-install radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories offer highly reliable sealing – to ensure trouble-free operation.