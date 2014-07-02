Exhaust gas nozzle

Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.

Flue gas adapter with draught damper for flue pipe connection (adapter for HDS burners for connection to a stack system).

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,1
Application areas
  • For the connection of the exhaust gas systems to stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner.
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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