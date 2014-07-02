Exhaust gas nozzle
Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.
Flue gas adapter with draught damper for flue pipe connection (adapter for HDS burners for connection to a stack system).
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,1
Compatible machines
Application areas
- For the connection of the exhaust gas systems to stationary hot water high-pressure cleaner.